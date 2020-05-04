iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,604 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $73.27 on Monday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

