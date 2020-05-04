Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 69,494 Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLOU. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 65,136 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

NYSEARCA CLOU opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $18.43.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.