Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,105 Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kemper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.88.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

