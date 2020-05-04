Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $32.92 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

