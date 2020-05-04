Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,449 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,759,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after buying an additional 229,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,612. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

AIV opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.52.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

