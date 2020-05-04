Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDU. ValuEngine raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

