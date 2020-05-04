ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $255.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total value of $269,369.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

