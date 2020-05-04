Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $969,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,319,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

SCHR stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

