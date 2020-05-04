Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $953,000 Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

SUI opened at $132.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

