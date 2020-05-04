Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

PBA stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.35. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.50%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.