Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,382,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA JHMT opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

