Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $80.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 2.52. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.21.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

