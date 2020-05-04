Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,955 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,955 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 252,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,896.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $248,251.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,680.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,159 shares of company stock valued at $852,600 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

BCSF opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $524.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 49.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.96%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

