Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,479 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 2.28. Hess Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,582 shares of company stock valued at $17,382,169. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

