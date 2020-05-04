Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,992 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.90% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIE. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 527,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 325,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 132,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PIE opened at $15.45 on Monday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.