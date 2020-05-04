Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,138 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $35.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $49.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.