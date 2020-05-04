Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,097,000 after acquiring an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Textron by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Textron by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Textron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 687,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Textron by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

TXT opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.