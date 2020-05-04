Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust during the first quarter worth $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

OIA opened at $6.56 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

