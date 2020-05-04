Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Flowers Foods by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $109,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 33.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 457,015 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 16.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

