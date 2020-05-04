Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 59,277 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.58% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $17.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

