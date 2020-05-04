Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 2,512.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 5,192 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,533.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $521.22 million, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.61. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

