Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Loews by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Loews by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $190,862.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $968,884. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $31.62 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.