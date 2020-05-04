Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,236 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $13.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $0.0493 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

