BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BG Staffing were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BG Staffing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BG Staffing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

BGSF stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75. BG Staffing Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.58 million.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.