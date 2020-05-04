Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,832,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

FLXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

FLXN stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

