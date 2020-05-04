Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,795,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,533,000. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,536,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 754,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after buying an additional 316,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 512,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 306,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $33.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

