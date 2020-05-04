Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Apyx Medical worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 609.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

APYX stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. Apyx Medical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 66.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Corp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

APYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Apyx Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Apyx Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apyx Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Apyx Medical Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.