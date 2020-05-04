Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,621,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 1,467,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,264,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 306,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 1,011,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, Director Rob L. Jones bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell bought 11,029,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.20 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 191,561,890 shares of company stock worth $2,107,209,689 in the last ninety days.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.86. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.63%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

