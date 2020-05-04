Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $61,673,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Post by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,027,000 after purchasing an additional 295,986 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 329,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,982,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Post by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Post by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 481,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 131,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:POST opened at $88.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.59.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

