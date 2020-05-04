Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $984,000 Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $102.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

HRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.