Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI stock opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.