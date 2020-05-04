Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 36,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $59.04 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28.

