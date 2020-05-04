Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.51% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 116,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 120,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,725 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

