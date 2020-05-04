Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,042 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,686 shares of company stock worth $5,791,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

