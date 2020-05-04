Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,901 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of SkyWest worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in SkyWest by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SkyWest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht purchased 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

