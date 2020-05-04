Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL opened at $31.79 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.