Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,460 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $59.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

