Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,550 Shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Acacia Research worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,200,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 77,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 119,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Acacia Research by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.52. Acacia Research Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 152.21%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

