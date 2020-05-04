Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Amplify Energy worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. Amplify Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.81 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

