Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 95,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NII were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NII in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NII during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NII during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NII during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NII by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NIHD opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. NII Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, and international voice and data roaming services.

