Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Marchex worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Marchex by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marchex alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHX. TheStreet lowered Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 724,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,176.00. Insiders have acquired 1,028,402 shares of company stock worth $3,281,779 over the last 90 days. 18.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.