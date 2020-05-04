Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of MMA Capital worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 700.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in MMA Capital by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MMA Capital by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MMA Capital by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MMA Capital by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MMA Capital alerts:

MMAC opened at $24.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 26.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MMA Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MMA Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MMA Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.