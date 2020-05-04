Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 520 Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ohio Valley Banc were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 102,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Robbins acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $58,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,808.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $120.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

