Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.61.

ZYNE stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $91.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

