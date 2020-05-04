Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Clipper Realty worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 725.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. Clipper Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

