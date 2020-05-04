Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Earthstone Energy worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 64,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 161,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Earthstone Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of ESTE opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.52 million, a PE ratio of 108.05 and a beta of 2.48. Earthstone Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

