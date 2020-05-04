Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Oyster Point Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $144,814,000. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,300,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,141,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $9,048,000. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $8,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OYST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oyster Point Pharma from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oyster Point Pharma from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $29.95 on Monday. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $628.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.83). As a group, analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

