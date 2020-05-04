Brokerages Set Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT at $34.40

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

