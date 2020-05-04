GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives $7.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 14.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

