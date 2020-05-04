Analysts Set InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) PT at $84.43

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.43.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

INXN stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. InterXion has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

